NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield man was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Steven J. Malloy, 32, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder at his arraignment in Northampton District Court on Thursday, according to Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

Officers responding to a call from a bystander around 11 p.m. found a 39-year-old man had been shot, according to the DA’s office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, Malloy was located by police in the area of West Street and detained, the DA’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

