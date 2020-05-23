Suspect held without bail in shooting death of man in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is being held without bail in connection with a shooting death earlier in the week in Dorchester, authorities said.

Yaliek Allah-Barnes, 37, was arraigned for the shooting death of Derek Fitzpatrick and was ordered held without bail on Friday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 45 Bernard St. around noon on May 18 found Fitzpatrick suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Boston police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

