Suspect hospitalized following trooper-involved shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was hospitalized following a trooper-involved shooting in Brockton Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation suggested that just before 9 a.m. on Colonel Bell Drive, a trooper discharged his weapon during a confrontation with a male suspect, a state police spokesperson said.

The suspect suffered a lower body gunshot wound that is believed to be non-life-threatening, the spokesperson added. He was transported to an area hospital.

The trooper is also undergoing an evaluation.

The shooting remains under investigation.

