REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Police arrested an individual in connection with an apparent shooting outside a Stop and Shop supermarket in Revere Tuesday.

Jeremy Carl Taylor-Tripp, 20, was arrested later Tuesday in Everett and faces numerous charges stemming from the altercation outside the grocery store.

Revere Police responded to the Stop and Shop on Squire Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a male party having been shot.

The alleged shooting was caught on camera by a parked car nearby. On the video, the driver of an SUV steps out of his car and shoves a man in a white shirt. Then witnesses say he shot him.

The victim backs away before the driver and another person get into the SUV before it backs away.

Witnesses say they heard the shot and called police. Officers responded to the scene and shut down the supermarket while they investigated.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives soon identified Taylor-Tripp as the suspect involved in the shooting and located him at a residence in Everett, where he was arrested without incident by Revere police, according to authorities.

Taylor-Tripp was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, carrying a firearm without a license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Detectives recovered a 9mm handgun shortly after the arrest along with an extended magazine.

Stephanie Cunha, a spokesperson for Stop and Shop, called the apparent shooting an unfortunate incident and said the people involved are cooperating with police.

“The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority for us, and we are thankful for local law enforcement and first responders for their swift response,” Cunha said.

