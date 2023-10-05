HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement have identified a man charged in connection with a shooting in Holyoke that left a pregnant woman in critical condition, whose infant child later died.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, was identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s office as one of three male suspects involved in an altercation that led to the shooting on Sargeant Street Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said during the shooting, an unrelated pregnant woman sitting in a bus nearby was struck, leaving her in critical condition. According to officials, her infant later passed away after being delivered and needing life-saving medical care.

The DA’s office said all suspects involved had since been identified, with one taken to a hospital, while another was brought into custody.

In an update Thursday morning, the office said that Sanchez was to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court and that he would be charged with murder, with other charges expected.

Details on the two other male suspects involved in the incident have not yet been released.

