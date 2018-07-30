Suspect identified in Tyngsboro break-ins

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a suspect involved in recent break-ins in Tyngsboro.

The suspect, identified as Robert A. Dempsey, 49 who is reported to be homeless, was caught on surveillance video allegedly breaking into an Ampet Gas station on July 14 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Dempsey allegedly used a tire iron to enter the building by smashing the front glass. A box with cash and other property was taken, police say.

The following morning, Dempsey allegedly broke into an American Legion. A cash register was taken, along with charity money for children containing a disclosed amount of cash.

Tyngsboro police detective Sergeant Shay, with the assistance of Lowell police detectives and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s department, was able to identify Dempsey as a suspect after obtaining and observing surveillance video.

Dempsey is charged with three counts of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime for a felony, three counts of larceny from a building, and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)