BOSTON (WHDH) - Four assaults in the area of the Berklee College of Music in Boston prompted officials to issue a warning to students over the weekend, putting many on high alert.

Boston police officers responded to the music school around 6 p.m. Saturday after four people said they were assaulted on Massachusetts Avenue, Boylston Street, and Haviland Street, all within about a block of each other. All of the victims were treated on scene or didn’t need medical treatment.

One of the assaults occurring right near Berklee police headquarters.

A student telling 7NEWS the incident felt her feeling “very scared” because the attacks happened when she is normally walking back from class.

In a message to the school community, officials shared an image of a person they believe is connected to at least one of the assaults. In a follow-up message, they assured students the person had been identified and the situation has been resolved.

In an update Monday morning, Boston police told 7NEWS a suspect had been identified in the case and was not arrested, but rather summoned to court for a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox