BOSTON (WHDH) - Four assaults in the area of the Berklee College of Music in Boston prompted officials to issue a warning to students over the weekend, putting many on high alert.

Boston police officers responded to the music school around 6 p.m. Saturday after four people said they were assaulted on Massachusetts Avenue, Boylston Street, and Haviland Street, all within about a block of each other. All of the victims were treated on scene or didn’t need medical treatment.

One of the assaults occurring right near Berklee police headquarters.

A student telling 7NEWS the incident felt her feeling “very scared” because the attacks happened when she is normally walking back from class.

In a message to the school community, officials shared an image of a person they believe is connected to at least one of the assaults. In a follow-up message, they assured students the person had been identified and the situation has been resolved.

In an update Monday morning, Boston police told 7NEWS a suspect had been identified in the case and was not arrested, but rather summoned to court for a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)