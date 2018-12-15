Suspect in 2 Boston shooting deaths arrested in Georgia

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people in Boston.

A Boston Police Department news release says 20-year-old Nicholas Antoine was arrested Friday at a trailer park in Jonesboro, Georgia. U.S. Marshals and law enforcement in Georgia assisted with the arrest.

The department had released a wanted bulletin for Antoine in connection to the June 2018 killings of 26-year-old Wilfred Peters and 27-year-old Jeffrey Montaque.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Antoine, of Boston, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of murder out of Suffolk County, Massachusetts.

A phone call to the county seeking Antoine’s legal counsel was not immediately returned.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)