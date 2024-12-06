ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tow truck driver was stabbed outside a restaurant in Allston Thursday night.

At around 6 p.m., the manager of the Lone Star Taco Bar said she saw the tow truck driver on the ground next to his truck with a stab wound. She immediately called 911.

The victim is an employee of The Brighton Towing Company, that business confirmed.

“Officers were advised that the suspect exited his vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle,” Boston police said in a statement. “A verbal altercation ensued which quickly turned violent.”

They also said the driver was alert and was talking as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

Officers were able to broadcast a description of the suspect and the fleeing vehicle using footage an MBTA bus captured of the incident.

“After further investigation, detectives determined that the suspect was involved in a prior road rage incident with the victim that occurred on Tuesday, December 3, 2024,” police said.

The suspect, John Burgo, 40, of Brockton, was located driving on Storrow Drive by state police troopers and taken into custody.

Burgo was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, and assault and battery. He is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

This is a developing new story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)