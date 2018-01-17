Armed robbery suspect killed after police chase ends in crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) – A robbery suspect was killed after a police chase ended with a crash in Randolph Wednesday evening.

Police said the armed suspect robbed the Super Mart on Main Street. Cashier Baldev Patel said the suspect threatened him with the gun, sending a bullet to the floor where it bounced up and shattered a sliding glass door. Patel said he gave the suspect several hundred dollars from the cash register and followed him out, taking down license plate number. He then called 911.

The suspect’s car was spotted by a Holbrook police officer. Police said the suspect led them on a high-speed chase that came to an end with a head-on crash with another car on Union Street.

One resident told 7News the crash sounded like an explosion.

The suspect was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. The other driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Police said the 37-year-old suspect had been in trouble before. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

.@RandolphPD: suspect in armed robbery has died from injuries after police chase ended in crash. Other driver injured. #7news pic.twitter.com/0zHg0vnejn — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) January 17, 2018

