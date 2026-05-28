BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with assaults at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) last week has been arrested, Harvard University police announced Wednesday.

Harvard University police said a man entered the school’s Lowell House dormitory at approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 19 by following another person into the building. They said the man approached the victim from behind, covered their mouth, and tried to force the victim into their dorm room. Police said the victim’s screams got their neighbors’ attention, and the intruder ran off. The victim was not hurt.

About 15 minutes later, MIT police said the same man followed a resident into a dorm building on Pacific Street.

Harvard police said the Wakefield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police were involved in the investigation and arrest.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name, or what charges he may be facing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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