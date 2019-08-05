Suspect in attack on corrections officer in Boston faces judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the suspects in last week’s attack on a corrections officer in Boston faced a judge on Monday.

Sean Stuart, 51, hid his face as he was arraigned on assault and battery charges.

The attack, which was caught on surveillance camera, happened near the Suffolk County House of Correction, which is where the officer worked.

The officer is recovering from his injuries.

Stuart is due back in court next month.

