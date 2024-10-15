BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man was arrested over the weekend for his suspected involvement in a stabbing that took place on Boston Common at the beginning of the month.

Philip Chen, 27, of Quincy, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing series bodily injury (to wit knife), assault and battery on an elderly and/or disabled person with serious injury, and larceny under $250 from an elderly and/or disabled person.

The incident too place around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“Officers on patrol were flagged down for a report of an assault & battery in-progress inside the Boston Commons near the Brewer Fountain,” police said in a statement. “Officers responded and located an adult male victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers rendered first aid to the victim and applied a tourniquet before he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

Chen was arrested on Saturday following a “thorough investigation” identifying him as the suspect involved.

“Officers were conducting a separate drug investigation in downtown Boston when they observed Chen at the intersection of Summer St. and Otis St.,” authorities said. “Officers were aware of the outstanding arrest warrant for Chen and placed him in custody without incident.”

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

