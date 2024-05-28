PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The man suspected of going on a stabbing spree in Plymouth and Braintree over the weekend is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark, faces several charges, including assault with intent to murder. He was arrested Sunday after crashing his Porsche SUV on the Cape. Investigators believe he is responsible for stabbing a total of six people.

Investigators say he stabbed two employees at the McDonald’s on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend, reaching through the drive-thru window to stab one victim. He then went inside the restaurant and stabbed another individual before departing.

Sources tell 7News Ravizza will also be charged with stabbing four girls at the AMC movie theater in Braintree earlier in the day. Police say he stabbed twin 9-year-old girls, their 17-year-old sister, and another 17-year old female. All are expected to survive.

The movie theater says its employees immediately jumped into action, calling 911 and helping the victims. The company says they play to increase security at that location.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

