BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are in custody as part of an ongoing homicide investigation in Brockton.

On July 24, Brockton Police officers and State Police troopers responded to reports of gunshots at 27 Vesey Street in the City of Brockton.

“Once on scene, they discovered a young, male gunshot victim outside the residence,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “The man’s injuries proved fatal.”

Officials identified the victim as Romualdy Pierre-Charles, 22, of Brockton.

After their initial investigation, authorities filed an arrest warrant for Marcus Miranda, 20. He was arrested on Monday at Logan Airport as he was attempting to board a flight out of the country.

Miranda was arrested on several charges including murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officials also filed a murder charge against Govanni Carapinha, 23, who is currently in custody on separate, unrelated charges.

Miranda will be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

