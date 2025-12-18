BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting and killing two students and wounding several others at Brown University Saturday, as well as shooting and killing a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor at his home in Brookline Monday, was found dead Thursday in a New Hampshire storage facility, according to Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez and U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley.

According to Perez, the suspect was identified as Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a former Brown student and Portuguese national whose last known address was in Miami, Florida. He said Valente was found dead Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The announcement came after a car tied to the person of interest was found in Salem, New Hampshire Thursday. Police officers from Providence, Rhode Island, New Hampshire state police troopers, and FBI agents, swarmed a storage facility in Salem for hours.

Two students were killed and nine others were injured in that shooting.

An initial person of interest was taken into custody. Police renewed their search after releasing that person Sunday once they determined the evidence pointed elsewhere. Meanwhile, details began to emerge about the students who were shot.

Police said Thursday they are also investigating a possible link between the shooting at Brown and an attack in Brookline where an MIT professor was shot and killed inside his home.

Police responded to a report of gunshots just after 8:30 Monday night on Gibbs Street in Brookline. When officers arrived, they said they found a victim who had been shot multiple times in the front foyer.

The victim, identified as Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased Tuesday morning. Investigators said the gunman took off from the scene.

Loureiro was a current MIT faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. In a statement, a spokesperson for MIT said, “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving. Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community.”

