CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver accused of stabbing another man in a grocery store parking lot in Chelsea was in court Tuesday to face charges.

Using headphones to hear a Spanish interpreter, 25-year-old Victor Rojas-Avalo went before a judge a day after the dispute at a Market Basket led to a victim being stabbed.

Pictures from court documents showed the weapon police say was used – a gun-shaped keychain that opens into a pocket knife.

The weapon was allegedly taken out on Monday around 5 p.m. when authorities said Rojas-Avalo pulled a white Honda into a parking spot, almost causing an accident with a black BMW. That’s when the BMW’s 50-year-old driver reacted.

“He threw his hands up in the air and grabbed his cellphone to take a photo of the vehicle,” prosecutor Jared Hirsch said in court Tuesday. “At that time, the parties began exchanging words, and when the victim got out of his vehicle, that’s when he stated that the suspect had stabbed him with a knife in his left back side.”

When police arrived at the scene, officials said the Honda was gone. However, pictures of the car and driver taken by the victim later helped police locate the suspect.

Rojas-Avalo’s lawyer told the court that it was all in self-defense.

“He acted in self-defense,” said defense attorney Steven Topazio. “Mr. Avalo explained to the police that he was struck by the other individual, who’s much bigger than Mr. Avalo.”

Following the stabbing, the victim was taken from the scene by ambulance. He told 7NEWS by phone that he had a small wound, but was expected to be OK.

He added that the only thing he did wrong was getting out of his car during the incident.

Rojas-Avalo is currently being held on $500 cash bail. If he were to post bail, he has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)