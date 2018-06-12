SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with two counts of child rape is being held without bail after being a deemed a danger to the community.

The Newburyport Daily News reports that 37-year-old Scott Smith is charged with giving alcohol to minors and then raping them. The Salisbury man was previously arrested for possession of child pornography. Those charges are still pending.

Smith’s attorney had asked that he be placed on house arrest, forced to wear a tracking device and restricted from using computers. But prosecutors said there was no way to enforce those conditions, noting that Smith acknowledged having an addiction to porn.

A judge ordered him held without bail Monday. He is due back in court next month.

