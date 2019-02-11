Suspect in Clinton homicide held without bail

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The person suspected of killing a Clinton man was ordered held without bail Monday after he was arraigned from his hospital bed.

Handcuffed to the bed at UMass Medical Center in Worcester, 48-year-old Dean Valchuis, of Berlin, pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 58-year-old Roger Bemis.

Officers and state police detectives conducting a well-being check at an apartment complex on Water Street about 6:30 p.m. last Thursday found Bemis dead in is home.

“Mr. Bemis had injuries that indicated it was obvious that foul play had occurred,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early said at a press conference last week.

After interviewing neighbors, investigators were able to track down and arrest Valchuis in connection with Bemis’ death.

Valchuis was found moaning in his backyard after apparently falling from a tree stand, according to Early. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“Obviously he had been dead for some time,” Early said of the victim. “The exact time right now we can’t tell you.”

According to court documents, the victim suffered numerous traumatic injuries, and evidence at the scene showed signs of a struggle.

A witness told detectives it happened on Super Bowl Sunday when Valchuis struck the victim at least 10 times in the head and face.

That witness then left the apartment with Valchuis.

Early also noted that additional charges could be filed against Valchuis pending the autopsy results.

The incident is said to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

State troopers assigned to Early’s office are leading an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)