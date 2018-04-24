Suspect in connection to West Brookfield family murders faces judge

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A Ware man was in court Tuesday in connection to the murders of a mother and her children in West Brookfield.

Matthew Locke was charged with interfering with a murder investigation.

Sara Bermudez and her three young children were all found dead in their West Brookfield home last month. Police said all four had been stabbed and murdered. Locke allegedly told police the victims’ husband and father told him that the MS-13 gang was responsible for the murders.

No one has been charged with the actual murders.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)