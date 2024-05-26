BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four girls were rushed to the hospital and a suspect has been taken into custody after a stabbing at the AMC Braintree movie theater on Saturday, police said.

An investigation determined that at about 6 p.m., a male entered the Grandview Avenue movie theater, walked past the ticket counter, and entered one of the theaters without paying, according to police.

Inside the theater, he allegedly encountered four young females and suddenly attacked them unprovoked before running out of the theater and leaving in a vehicle, police said.

The girls, ages 9 to 17, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After determining the license plate of the vehicle that fled the scene, it was pursued by state police before crashing in Sandwich. The driver was taken into custody. He is believed to have been involved in a similar assault in Plymouth and police say it appears the crimes are related.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)