Suspect in custody after alarming video captures kidnapping of girl in Providence, RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody after alarming surveillance camera video allegedly showed him kidnapping a 9-year-old girl who had just gotten off her school bus in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday afternoon.

Officers apprehended a 34-year-old Cranston, R.I. man Tuesday in connection with the abduction, according to Providence police.

“This dangerous individual has been removed from the streets of our city due to the swift and vigilant work of our officers who worked tirelessly on this case,” the police department said.

Charges are pending for the suspect, police added.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, the girl had gotten off her bus and began walking through the area of Grover and Merino streets.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect stopping a silver SUV, grabbing the girl and putting her in the vehicle.

“She went to go around the car thinking he was going to park there. She went around to go home,” neighbor Mayra Lopez recalled after reviewing her surveillance cameras. “He came out quick and grabbed the little girl, choked her neck like a headlock, and put his hand over her mouth. And I saw the little girls hand like trying to get away.”

She was later returned to a nearby location, police said.

The incident has left the neighborhood on edge.

“I’m worried about the kids who are around her,” another neighbor said.

Police are reminding parents and guardians to urge their children to be aware of their surroundings and to be wary if they are approached by adults they do not know.

