ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect accused of attacking a gas station clerk in Rockland has been taken into custody, police said.

Surveillance video from inside that Mobil Gas station on Market Street showed a customer verbally assaulting the clerk before smacking him in the head with a shopping bag, according to Rockland police.

The clerk, who was not seriously hurt, immediately called 911 to report the incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)