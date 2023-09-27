TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after stabbing a police officer and injuring several other officers in Taunton, officials said.

The stabbing happened in the area of West Britannia Street and Thomas Street. Later speaking to reporters, Police Chief Edward Walsh said one officer suffered multiple serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds. At least three other officers were also injured, suffering cuts and other injuries during a struggle with the suspect, Walsh said.

Walsh said the suspect suffered minor injuries and said officers used a Taser several times during the arrest.

Walsh said the incident began earlier Tuesday evening when the suspect showed up at an unrelated traffic stop and began yelling at officers. Walsh said the suspect got back into his car when told to leave.

A short time later, Walsh said another officer spotted the suspect driving erratically and pulled him over. As officers approached, Walsh said, the suspect fled, prompting a pursuit.

Walsh said officers followed the suspect into a house where he allegedly grabbed a knife and attacked officers.

While the incident remained under investigation, Walsh said police “are led to believe” the suspect lived in the house where the stabbing took place.

Walsh said the suspect was not known to Taunton police but said he is known to police departments in other area communities.

The suspect had not been formally charged as of Tuesday night.

“A lot of the officers were shaken up by this,” Walsh said.

Brockton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell also spoke after Tuesday’s events, saying members of the Taunton police department “never know what they’re going to face” when they walk out their doors on their way to work.

“Today we had some of our police officers injured,” O’Connell said.

“When our police officers are injured and hurt, that affects the whole entire department,” O’Connell continued. “It affects this whole entire community.”

O’Connell said police “did an excellent job tonight,” adding “We are grateful for their service to this community, for their sacrifice to this community and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families at this time.

