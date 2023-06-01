MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Thursday after what officials said was an “apparent homicide” in the parking lot of a hotel in Marlboro.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Marlboro Chief of Police David Giorgi said police responded to the hotel, a Holiday Inn off Route 20 near I-495, around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the woman who died was an adult female. A suspect was taken into custody, according to the DA and the police chief, and officials said there is no threat to the public.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Thursday afternoon, showing crews working around the hotel with crime tape in place.

On the ground, homicide detectives appeared to be focusing on a pickup truck in the parking lot. Investigators could be seen looking for evidence, also blocking off most of the area including a wooded area on the edge of the property. The pickup truck was later removed from the lot and investigators had cleared the scene Thursday night.

Marlborough Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Emanuelson confirmed the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a medical assistance call at the hotel but never transported the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, Emanuelson said, had “significant injuries.”

“It was determined pretty quickly that it was a patient that was not going to be transported,” Emanuelson continued.

While the hotel manager said neither the suspect nor the victim were connected to the hotel, guests were stunned, with some describing what they saw.

“When we opened our blinds, our room happens to be on the back side of the building, there was a body lying under a canopy with the crime scene number one tab sitting there like you see on a television drama show,” said Jimalee Humpton.

“Life is precious,” said guest Lyle Humpton. “You take each day and be thankful for each day that the lord gives you and it’s sad when there’s loss of life, especially in this situation.”

Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were spotted on scene in Marlboro following this incident.

