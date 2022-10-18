BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation.

According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hunt Almond Park area in Mattapan.

At the time of Sebastian’s arrest, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Dorchester District Court on charges of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and Threats to Commit a Crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

