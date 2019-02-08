Suspect in custody after chase through Everett leads to crash

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody after a chase through Everett led to a crash overnight, state police said.

Troopers responding to assist Everett police officers could be seen placing one suspect, whose name has not been released, in handcuffs.

It appears the chase ended outside The Batch Yard apartments, where a Jeep SUV was towed away from the scene.

One man witnessed a heavy police presence swarm the area.

“We saw a jeep on the curb. We saw a bunch of cruisers pull up behind,” he said. “We saw four gentlemen jump out of the vehicle, start running down 99. They booked it with the Everett police in chase.”

K-9 units and heavily armed officers were brought in to help search the crash scene.

It is unclear if there are more suspects, what started the chase and what charges may be filed.

