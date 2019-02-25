Suspect in custody after high-speed chase from Massachusetts to New Hampshire ends in crash

STRATHAM, NH (WHDH) — One person was taken into custody after a high-speed chase from Massachusetts to New Hampshire came to a crashing end.

Massachusetts State Police troopers engaged in a pursuit on Interstate 95 in the Wakefield area after spotting a stolen vehicle, state police said.

The suspect crossed the state line before crashing on Route 101 in Stratham, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police took the suspect into custody at the crash scene.

