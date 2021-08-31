BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting that left one person hurt inside a Dorchester home on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a domestic incident on Rosedale Street around 8 a.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A suspect, whose name has not been released, was tracked down a short time later on American Legion Highway.

He was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

No additional information has been released.

