SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after a tense standoff that lasted several hours and required the assistance of a SWAT team in Salem.

The situation unfolded on Broadway, and police blocked the area for several hours until they left shortly before noon. The suspect eventually surrendered.

The incident began with a report of a scooter theft, and a gun may also have been flashed.

Seized in Salem: Detectives have recovered the electric scooter that led to this mornings standoff before the suspect who may have been armed with a gun, surrendered and was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt #7News pic.twitter.com/AHjxdHfwz5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 12, 2022

Officials said the suspect fled and ran into a nearby home on Broadway, near the Salem State campus.

“I am a little concerned. It’s scary,” one neighbor said. She described the homeowner as someone who keeps to herself and “a nice girl,” she said. She speculated that the suspect wasn’t an invited guest, “but I have no clue,” she said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

