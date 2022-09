QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)