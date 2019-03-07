Suspect in custody after standoff in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody following a tense standoff Thursday in Medford.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several police cruisers, along with armored vehicles, stationed in the area of Park Street between Tainter Street and Brogan Road.

Authorities asked residents to stay away from the neighborhood during the standoff due to ongoing police activity.

Police say the ongoing incident was “isolated to one particular residence.”

There is said to be no danger to those living in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

