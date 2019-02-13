Suspect in custody after striking 2 cruisers during wild chase from NH to Mass.

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody Wednesday night after striking two cruisers during a wild chase that began in New Hampshire and ended in Lowell.

Robert Ayles, 36, of Nashua, who was wanted for not appearing in court on a felony drug charge, was spotted by Nashua police about 7:16 p.m. and fled in a Toyota Camry into Hudson and then crossing state lines into Massachusetts, police say.

While officers in Hudson tried stopping Ayles, he deliberately hit two police cruisers and then fled the scene, according to police.

The chase continued into Tyngsboro before ending in Lowell.

Police say a spike strip was used at some point during the chase to deflate Ayles’ tires.

Ayles is currently in police custody.

“Whenever you have someone using a motor vehicle ramming it into two police cars, it’s obviously a dangerous situation and a concern for officer safety and for the general public,” Hudson Police Officer David Cayot said.

No officers were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)