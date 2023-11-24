BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a shooting Friday that left a woman hospitalized, an official said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 165 Carl Ave. around 3 p.m. found the woman injured, according to police.

A detective located the suspect soon after and placed him in custody. His name has not been released.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

