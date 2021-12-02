NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Northampton late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a call from a bystander around 11 p.m. found a 39-year-old man had been shot, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, a suspect was detained, the DA’s office said.

The suspect is slated to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Thursday on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox