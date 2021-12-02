NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Northampton late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a call from a bystander around 11 p.m. found a 39-year-old man had been shot, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, a suspect was detained, the DA’s office said.

The suspect is slated to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Thursday on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

