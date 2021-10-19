BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a police standoff that closed a part of Boston for about seven hours on Tuesday.

The public was told to avoid the area of Albany Street between East Berkeley and Malden streets in the South End beginning around 9:40 a.m. after officers stopped a man on a warrant but determined that he was armed.

Officers and SWAT members spent the day negotiating with the man at Rotch Field, which is not far from the Emerson College Campus.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers, armored vehicles, and ambulances parked in the neighborhood throughout the duration of the standoff.

The suspect’s father and sister, both concerned about his safety, made their way to the scene and told reporters the he suffers from a mental illness.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation just after 5 p.m.

There were no additional details immediately available.

