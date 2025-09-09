BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An individual was arrested Tuesday following a shooting in Brockton.

The incident occurred on Willow Street just before 6:30 a.m., and left a victim injured.

Brockton police said they received a call from a location where the victim had gone to seek help.

“Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before Emergency Medical Services arrived,” police said. “Brewster Ambulance then transported him to a Boston hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

