Suspect in custody following stabbing in Boston hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a stabbing inside a Boston hotel Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the Revolution Hotel on Berkeley Street found a woman, who lives in the hotel, suffering from minor injuries, according to Boston police.

A spokesperson for the hotel says this was not a random event and that the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)