MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Malden on Wednesday that left a 65-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 5:40 a.m. found the victim in the parking garage of Pleasant Plaza Apartment suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis.

The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined the man was a resident of the apartment complex and he was stabbed by a man who is known to him.

The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to public safety.

No additional information was immediately available.

