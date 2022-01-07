BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been taken into custody in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Roxbury last month.

On December 25, a man filed a report with Boston police saying he had been stabbed during an altercation in the area of Tremont Street around 2:10 a.m., according to Boston police.

The victim said the suspect, later identified as a 27-year-old Roxbury man, made threatening statements before allegedly stabbing him. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, police said.

Detectives launched an investigation that lead to the identification of the suspect and the issuance of a warrant for his arrest out of Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder.

On Thursday, January 6, the suspect presented himself in Roxbury District Court to answer for the charges related to the stabbing, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

