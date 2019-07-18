Suspect in custody in connection with shooting in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in custody in connection with a shooting in Revere on Thursday that left one person injured, state police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the Cinco De Mayo Restaurant on Centennial Avenue around 7:30 p.m. found a victim, who was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso.

A state police spokesman confirmed the victim is alive.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)