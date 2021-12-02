BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on board an MBTA bus in Boston.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of the stabbing.

Transit police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

