SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

A large police presence could be seen on Lafayette Road following a reported shooting.

Hampton police confirmed that the suspect is in custody and there is no longer a public threat.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

Attorney General John M. Formella and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes announced that an investigation into the suspicious death is ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

Suspect is in now in custody. There is no longer a public threat. Please continue to avoid the area as we work to make the scene secure. — Hampton Police (@HamptonNHPD) November 1, 2021

The Hampton Police Department along with area agencies are assisting Seabrook Police Department with a shooting investigation on Lafayette Road in the area of the south Market Basket. They are asking for people to avoid the area. — Hampton Police (@HamptonNHPD) November 1, 2021

