Suspect in Darmouth double stabbing arrested on attempted murder charge

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused of stabbing two people before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash was arrested in a swamp Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 450 State Road found two men suffering from stab wounds, according to Dartmouth police. The victims provided police with a description of a that had fled the scene.

As they were responding to the scene, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but the driver sped off, leading them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Deerfield Road, according to police.

The driver, Sadryl Parham, 24, of Pawtucket, was arrested after he was found in a swampy area near the scene of the crash.

Parham, who was hospitalized with a cut to his hand, was arrested on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The two victims were hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)