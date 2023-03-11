BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old man has arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Blackstone on Saturday is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Blackstone Street around 11:15 a.m. found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.

Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said this was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

