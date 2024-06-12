BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused in connection with a deadly stabbing in Brockton earlier this week was arrested Wednesday in Vermont, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced.

The stabbing happened on Monday near 7:40 p.m. in the area of Melrose Avenue. Two people were taken to area hospitals where one person was pronounced dead, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office identified the man who died as 59 year-old William Hewlett. The DA’s office said the second stabbing victim is a 61 year-old man. He was treated at South Shore Hospital and eventually released.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators were spotted at the scene of the stabbing Monday night.

As the investigation continued, the DA’s office said, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin Digregorio, 33, of Randolph. Vermont State Police and US Marshals found Digregorio Wednesday morning sleeping in a car along a road in Lunenberg, Vermont, and took him into custody, according to the DA’s office.

Digregorio is expected to be arraigned on murder and other charges in Brockton District Court at a later date, according to the DA’s office.

Officials said the investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon but said the double stabbing did not appear to be a random act of violence.

