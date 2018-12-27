Suspect in deadly Dartmouth shooting to face a judge Friday

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 48-year-old New Bedford man accused of shooting and killing a Fall River in man in the parking lot of a Dartmouth hotel last week is expected to face a murder charge on Friday.

Robert A. Rose, Jr. will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court Friday on charges including murder and misleading police stemming from the shooting death of 37-year-old Joseph Tavares, who was found shot to death in a vehicle outside the Regency Hotel around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Tavares was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)