BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing.

Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier.

Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston in 2019. He hit multiple parked cars before flipping his own, then fled the scene and left two passengers trapped inside a car.

One of the passengers, identified as Pelletier, was killed in the crash. The other suffered serious injuries.

