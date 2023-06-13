FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is set to be arraigned on a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing in Falmouth on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Gosnold Grove Apartments around 4:45 p.m. found Milteer Hendrix, 19, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to Boston, where he died on Sunday.

On Sunday, police arrested Adrian Black, 22, on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)