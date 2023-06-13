FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is set to be arraigned on a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing in Falmouth on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Gosnold Grove Apartments around 4:45 p.m. found Milteer Hendrix, 19, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to Boston, where he died on Sunday.

On Sunday, police arrested Adrian Black, 22, on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox