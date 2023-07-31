BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park earlier this month has turned himself in, police said.

Authorities announced around 3 p.m. Monday that Olguens Joseph was wanted on multiple charges, including Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation, after 4-year-old Ivan Pierre was hit and killed by a vehicle on Wood Avenue on Tuesday, July 18.

Police confirmed later Monday afternoon that Joseph had turned himself in.

A family member of the victim told 7NEWS the crash happened as the family gathered to see the boy’s mother’s new car that night around 9:30 p.m. on July 18. Pierre’s uncle, Heroldy Limage, said the boy’s mother had just got home.

“I think that’s when my nephew snuck out and nobody really saw when he did,” Limage told reporters. “Next thing, there was an impact that everyone heard outside. They rushed outside, and there he was lying in the street, barely moving.”

Police determined the driver of the vehicle that struck Pierre did not stop and fled the area.

Authorities later worked to identify the vehicle responsible, releasing footage of what appeared to be a gray Chevrolet Spark that was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street.

Family members and neighbors in Hyde Park had urged the driver of the car involved in this crash to come forward.

Family and neighbors have also been asking all drivers to slow down in the area.

A memorial for Pierre has grown, in the meantime, with a collection of candles and flowers still visible outside his family’s home.

Boston PD said other charges against Joseph include Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury & Death as well as Operation of an Unregistered/Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Anyone who has any information on the crash or Olguens Joseph is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who wish to give information anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

